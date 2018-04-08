  • Orlando police investigate after man found dead near railroad tracks

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Orlando, police said. 

    Police responded to the 600 block of West Robinson Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a dead person near the railroad tracks. 

    They found the body of a man in his 50s, police said. 

    Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene. 

    No other information was released.  

