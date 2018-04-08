Orlando police investigate after man found dead near railroad tracks

ORLANDO, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Orlando, police said.
Police responded to the 600 block of West Robinson Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a dead person near the railroad tracks.
They found the body of a man in his 50s, police said.
Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene.
No other information was released.
Follow Myrt Price on Twitter for the latest updates.
On the scene of an Orlando Police Investigation. Neighbors say a body was discovered this morning. So far we haven’t heard anything from police. However the medical examiners’ office is here as well. pic.twitter.com/YrzKMf0cES— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018
Detectives have been on the scene collecting evidence. We watched as they bagged it up and took it to their cars. pic.twitter.com/8y0QLHX2zk— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018
This investigation is happening at Robinson and Parramore in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/LrWtX2uoxi— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018
OPD just sent us this:— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) April 8, 2018
On 4/8/2018 at 10:46 a.m., OPD responded to a call of a possible deceased person found near the railroad tracks in the 600 blk of W. Robinson east of Parramore Ave. OPD is conducting a death investigation. The deceased person is a black male in his 50s. pic.twitter.com/ZpNrHXvrjK
