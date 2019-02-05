Orlando police investigate reports of man snatching purses, exposing himself in restrooms

Orlando police are investigating several reports of a man who is snatching purses from women from retail store bathrooms, and in one case, exposing himself.
Officials said the incidents happened at retail stores between the 2500 and 3200 block of East Colonial Drive.
Two of the incidents happened on January 23 and a third happened Fenruary 2 and involved a perimeter search of the area after a victim made a report.
Police believe the man is observing the women as they go into the bathrooms and then snatching their purses when they are at a disadvantage.
The suspect, who police describe as a young black male wearing a white tank top, flip flops and dark shorts, also exposed himself to one of the victims according to police.
Investigators also said that none of the incidents involved any type of rape or attempted rape.
If you have any information on any of the incidents, you are urged to call the Orlando Police Department at 407-246-2425.
