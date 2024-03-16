Orlando Police investigate shooting after fight at popular downtown hangout

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened downtown on Friday night.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Officers responded to the Corona Cigar Company on the corner of Pine Street and Orange Avenue around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
According to police, two people got involved in a “physical altercation.”.
Read: Man suspected of kidnapping girlfriend barricades himself in home in The Villages
During the fight, one of the people involved fired a gun, hitting the other person.
Both people involved in the altercation were transported to the hospital.
WATCH: Video shows boy, 16, pull gun on spring break crowd on New Smyrna Beach, deputies say
Police said the individual shot is in critical/stable condition.
The other person received non-lethal injuries from the fight.
There are no other suspects, police said.
Read: Watch: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launches from Space Coast
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group