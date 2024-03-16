Orlando Police investigate shooting after fight at popular downtown hangout

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened downtown on Friday night.

Officers responded to the Corona Cigar Company on the corner of Pine Street and Orange Avenue around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to police, two people got involved in a “physical altercation.”.

During the fight, one of the people involved fired a gun, hitting the other person.

Both people involved in the altercation were transported to the hospital.

Police said the individual shot is in critical/stable condition.

The other person received non-lethal injuries from the fight.

There are no other suspects, police said.

