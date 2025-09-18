Orlando police investigate vandalism of pride flag in Delaney Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating the destruction of a Pride flag in a Delaney Park neighborhood, captured on a Ring doorbell camera Friday night.

Two individuals were seen on video hopping a man’s fence and tearing down the flag while the homeowner was out of town.

The motive behind the destruction remains unclear, and the identities of the two individuals have not been disclosed.

Despite the incident being recorded, no charges have been filed against the individuals involved.

OPD continues to investigate the incident, seeking any information that might lead to identifying the perpetrators

