Orlando police investigating 2 shootings 1.5 miles apart

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were wounded in two shootings that happened about 1.5 miles apart from each other, the Orlando Police Department said.
One of the shootings happened in the 4000 block of Raleigh Street and the other happened on the 5100 block of Lanette Street.
Police said both victims are in stable condition.
No other details were provided.
Channel 9 is sending a crew to find out more information.
We left there to go to the 5100 block of Lanette Street where half the street is taped off. Neighbors say there was a shooting and someone was taken to the hospital. No info yet on the victim or how they’re doing, but you can see the house and car officers are focusing on. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/HU3pWiexKY— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 17, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}