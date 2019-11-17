  • Orlando police investigating 2 shootings 1.5 miles apart

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people were wounded in two shootings that happened about 1.5 miles apart from each other, the Orlando Police Department said.

    One of the shootings happened in the 4000 block of Raleigh Street and the other happened on the 5100 block of Lanette Street. 

    Police said both victims are in stable condition.

    No other details were provided.

    Channel 9 is sending a crew to find out more information.

     

