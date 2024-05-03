Local

Orlando police non-emergency line currently down

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Orlando Police Department Logo of the Orlando Police Department on a patrol car. (Nick Papantonis)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said Friday afternoon that its non-emergency number is down.

It said in a tweet that those trying to call 321-235-5300 should instead call 911 in the meantime.

“We will post an update when it is back up,” the agency said in the tweet.

