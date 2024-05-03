Orlando police non-emergency line currently down

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said Friday afternoon that its non-emergency number is down.

It said in a tweet that those trying to call 321-235-5300 should instead call 911 in the meantime.

“We will post an update when it is back up,” the agency said in the tweet.

If you have an emergency or non-emergency to report please call 911 as our non-emergency number (321-235-5300) is currently down. We will post an update when it is back up! pic.twitter.com/sT8AmnlveS — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 3, 2024

