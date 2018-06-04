Orlando Police officer fires weapon at condo complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando Police officer fired their weapon early Monday morning while investigating a crime.
Police said officers responded to a crime at the Millennium Cove Condos off Cason Cove Drive near Conroy and Vineland roads. When officers arrived at the scene they were involved in a shooting, police said.
Orlando Police have not said what they were responding to, or whether the officer fired their weapon inside the building or in the parking lot.
No one was hurt.

