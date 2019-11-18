  • Man arrested, accused of breaking into hotel room, police say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a man's hotel room Sunday, police said.

    Orlando police officers wearing tactical gear responded to the Ambassador Hotel on West Colonial Drive after a disturbance was reported.

    A spokesperson said a man claimed he was hurt in an altercation and barricaded himself in a bathroom.

    Police were in a standoff with the man for several hours. The man surrendered after officers released tear gas into the hotel room and went in.

    Officials closed down Westmoreland Drive at West Colonial Drive due to police activity. 

    No other details were released.

