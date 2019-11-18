Man arrested, accused of breaking into hotel room, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was arrested after he was accused of breaking into a man's hotel room Sunday, police said.
Orlando police officers wearing tactical gear responded to the Ambassador Hotel on West Colonial Drive after a disturbance was reported.
A spokesperson said a man claimed he was hurt in an altercation and barricaded himself in a bathroom.
Police were in a standoff with the man for several hours. The man surrendered after officers released tear gas into the hotel room and went in.
Officials closed down Westmoreland Drive at West Colonial Drive due to police activity.
No other details were released.
RIGHT NOW: With a bang it seems officers have released tear gas here. I was walking back across the street and was hit by it—stinging eyes, burning throat, the whole nine yards. I ran into a resident who says this is the first time he's been allowed out of the hotel property.— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 18, 2019
