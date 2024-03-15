Orlando police search for 4-year-old boy reported missing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are asking for help to find a missing 4-year-old boy.

Officers said Dadrian R. Usher Jr. was last seen Thursday on South Westmoreland Drive.

He is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds.

Dadrian was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Police said he was reported missing by his father and could be traveling with his mother, Tondrica Rashonda Michelle Miller.

Officers said her whereabouts are currently unknown.

If you have any information is asked to call 911 or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

