Orlando police search for sexual battery suspect

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 28-year-old man is being sought for a sexual battery, the Orlando Police Department said Friday in a tweet.

    Police said Allan Garcia is wanted in connection with a July 15 sexual battery involving someone he knows.

    Investigators wouldn't disclose any other details about the case.

    Anyone who knows of Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

