Orlando police search for sexual battery suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 28-year-old man is being sought for a sexual battery, the Orlando Police Department said Friday in a tweet.
Police said Allan Garcia is wanted in connection with a July 15 sexual battery involving someone he knows.
Investigators wouldn't disclose any other details about the case.
Anyone who knows of Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
WANTED: Have you seen this individual? Allan Garcia, 28, is wanted for Sexual Battery. If you see him or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/penrqwBado— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 3, 2018
