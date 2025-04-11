Orlando police searching for 13-year-old missing almost a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Police say 13-year-old Victoria Espinola was reported missing by her father on April 5. She was last seen near Lake Eola wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants, and brown and gold sandals.

Police say Victoria has a history of mental health challenges and could be in the area of Curry Ford Road or East Church Street.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

