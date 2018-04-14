Orlando police stress pedestrian, bicycle safety along Curry Ford Road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police hosted an event to stress the importance of bicycle and pedestrian safety.
The event was held at the Family Dollar shopping center on Curry Ford Road.
The area is currently the site of a controversial traffic project now underway aimed at helping pedestrians—and some drivers don’t like it.
The change happened last month, when the city said it was putting the road on what they call a road diet.
That means it would turn four lanes into two lanes and use the two outside lanes for cyclists.
The new lane configuration covers just a half-mile stretch and is temporary.
It’s part of an effort by the city to test out a potential safety fix to reduce crashes and increase accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.
City officials said the new lane configuration will last through May.
