Orlando prepares to host Juneteenth celebration Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend will be full of celebrations as communities across Central Florida honor Juneteenth.

The city of Orlando plans to hold its Juneteenth event Saturday at Clear Lake Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The park is just one of many across Central Florida that will be full of festivities this weekend.

June 19 marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas learned that slavery ended across the country.

“It’s a real celebration for the day that ended slavery in the United States,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “Having a celebration like that, I think is important for everybody.”

And not just in Orlando, but in communities all over.

You can enjoy Juneteenth events this weekend in Lake, Marion, Orange, and Seminole counties, just to name a few.

Dyer encourages others to honor this freedom more than one day a year.

“We try to celebrate that every day in the city of Orlando. We embrace diversity, equality, inclusion,” Dyer said.

