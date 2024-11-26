Orlando Pride fans celebrate team’s historic National Women’s Soccer League victory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of soccer fans gathered into downtown Orlando for a parade and ceremony honoring the Orlando Pride.

The women’s soccer team made history Saturday becoming the first professional Orlando sports team to bring home a championship title.

They beat the Washington Spirit one-to-zero in the National Women’s Soccer League championship hosted in Kansas City.

“I’m just really happy that they won. I watched the game on TV. I was jumping up and down,” said Orlando Pride fan Kelsey Tuff, “Women’s sports are definitely growing, and I love it.”

Fans told Channel 9 they’ve watched the team’s fan base grow throughout the season, as the team set the league record for victories in a season.

“We dominated the entire year. We went from 4 thousand fans in the beginning to 14 thousand in the end,” said super fan Tom Coffin who is an admin for an Orlando Pride fan page.

Coffin’s daughter Allison is on a local Special Olympics soccer team.

She told Chanel 9 she’s found inspiration in Orlando Pride players, including team Captain Marta Vieira da Silva and defender Carson Pickett, who was born without a left arm.

“For me, a Special Olympian, to see someone like us on the field that’s an inspiration as well,” said Allison.

