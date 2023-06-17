Orlando Pride, off a big win against the Thorns, heads to North Carolina this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride beat the Portland Thorns on June 11, 3-1, at Exploria Stadium and now head to North Carolina to take on the Courage.

The Pride continued their assault on NWSL teams at the top of the table.

They have beaten San Diego Wave FC, Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns this season. All three lead the NWSL standings.

This weekend the Pride head up to Cary, North Carolina, to take on the Courage.

The Courage are currently in 6th place with 17 points, while the Pride are in 8th with 13 points.

The Pride and Courage met earlier this year in the first round of the Challenge Cup, where the teams played to a 1-1 draw in Orlando.

The Pride fought back last week to beat the Thorns, a team that handed the Pride a 4-0 loss at the beginning of the season.

Orlando was down 1-0 in the 20-minute after the Thorns Sophia Smith found the end of a cross and scored on the back post.

But six minutes later, Pride’s Adriana scored her first of two goals on the night in the 26-minute with a free kick from outside the box that clipped the post and into the back of the net.

Shortly after halftime, Adriana scored her second goal in the 47-minute before fans could get back to their seats from the break.

In the 69-minute, Pride rookie Messiah Bright intercepted the Thorns’ pass back towards the goal to score from a tight angle making it 3-1.

The Pride would hold off the Thorns for their fourth win of the year (4-1-6).

This week in North Carolina, the Pride will face a team coming off a Challenge Cup win mid-week against the Washington Spirit, 2-1.

The Courage and Washington rested most of their starters in the Challenge Cup game. The teams opted to bring some of them on late in the game to try and secure the points, so the Courage should be well rested for the game on Saturday.

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina

When: 7:00 p.m.

Watch: Paramount+

