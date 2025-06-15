Orlando ranks in Top 5 best cities for a staycation, according to WalletHub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for a fun-filled yet budget-friendly staycation?

Orlando is the place to stay, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The study compared over 180 cities across 41 metrics, including parks per capita, restaurant costs, and entertainment options, to determine the best spots for a memorable staycation.

Orlando secured the No. 2 spot, thanks to its diverse attractions and wallet-friendly dining.

Orlando stands out for its abundance of activities, boasting one of the highest numbers of amusement parks, water parks, nightlife options, festivals, zoos, and arcades per capita.

The city is packed with highly rated, affordable restaurants, many earning 4.5 stars or higher out of 5.

Whether you’re organizing a week-long escapade or a weekend trip, the city presents countless options for daily excursions, guaranteeing something thrilling for everyone.

