Orlando residents can get sandbags for hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando residents can now pick up free pre-filled sandbags to prepare for storms this hurricane season.

Crews are handing them out at 1010 Woods Ave. They will also help load them into your car.

There will also be an option for people who want to fill their own bags while supplies last.

Sandbags will be available 7 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 7 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a limit of 10 bags per car.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group