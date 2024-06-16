Orlando restaurants make Southern Living’s ‘most legendary’ list

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pair of Orlando restaurants have been recognized as among Florida’s “most legendary” dining spots.

Southern Living recently ranked 17 eateries that met a criteria of standing the test of time and telling “a story of place.”

“These legendary restaurants aren’t passing fads or trendy Instagram eateries, they’re cultural icons, so interwoven in Florida’s history and spirit they’re forever emblazoned into the state’s canon of hospitality,” reads the Southern Living rankings by travel writer Kelsey Glennon. “Their counters have heard countless stories, their dining room floors have seen thousands of visitors, and their locations have been carefully selected to tell a story of place.”

