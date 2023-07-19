ORLANDO, Fla. — There’s a new attraction coming to the Orlando Science Center next year.

“Life” will be an expansion of the center’s current nature exhibit and will include new environments and animals.

Photos: Orlando Science Center to debut new ‘Life’ exhibit next year

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Orlando Science Center to debut new ‘Life’ exhibit next year

Visitors will go through three environments: The Ocean, The Rainforest and The Swamp.

Read: Orlando Science Center highlights the environment with new interactive exhibit

Guests will also get to see new animals, including monkeys and sloths.

The goal is to encourage families to think about conservation.

Photos: Kids Night at the Museum at the Orlando Science Center

“There’s a really big need to educate folks on the ultimate challenges that are out there,” said Brandan Lanman with Orlando Science Center. “What really touches people the most is recognizing who it impacts or what it impacts.”

The exhibit will open next spring.

See: ‘Dogs! A Science Tail’ exhibit makes its debut in Orlando

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group