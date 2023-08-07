Orlando Sip and Savor Weeks: Where you can score discounted drinks, bites

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the next two weeks, you’re invited to “Sip and Savor” some of Orlando’s local drinks and dining options for a discount.

Sip and Savor Weeks run from Monday through Aug. 20 at many bars and restaurants in Orlando’s Main Street Districts.

“With special pricing, in addition to Orlando best food and drink, residents and visitors have the opportunity to discover a new favorite place or revisit a familiar favorite and enjoy special savings that may not be offered at any time the rest of the year,” organizers said.

The event is sponsored by the Audubon Park Garden District, City District, College Park Main Street, Curry Ford West, Ivanhoe Village, Mills 50, The Milk District, and SODO District.

You can see a full list of participating bars and restaurants, as well as the deals they are offering, here.

