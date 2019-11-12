Orlando staple Beefy King damaged by fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - A beloved Orlando restaurant was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.
Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1:30 a.m.
Orlando firefighters said the damage to the building on Bumby Avenue is “fixable.”
The owners of the restaurant told Channel 9 that Beefy King will reopen, but that they are unsure how long repairs will take. A district fire chief estimated that the restaurant could open back up in about a week.
Firefighters said it’s too soon to know what may have caused the fire or where it started.
Arson investigators are on the scene.
Orlando staple @beefy_king will remain closed due to overnight fire. Damage is minor but enough keep the popular restaurant closed. The cause is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/rf2XjE0Pjq— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) November 12, 2019
