Orlando staple Beefy King damaged by fire

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A beloved Orlando restaurant was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

    Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1:30 a.m.

    Orlando firefighters said the damage to the building on Bumby Avenue is “fixable.”

    The owners of the restaurant told Channel 9 that Beefy King will reopen, but that they are unsure how long repairs will take. A district fire chief estimated that the restaurant could open back up in about a week.

    Firefighters said it’s too soon to know what may have caused the fire or where it started. 

    Arson investigators are on the scene.

