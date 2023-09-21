Orlando teen charged in shooting that killed 2, including young girl, may appear in court Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A teen arrested after a deadly shooting that killed two people, including a young girl, is due to appear in an Orange County court Thursday.

Nico Brown was arrested after a shooting on Poppy Avenue in Orlando late last month.

Brown is the youngest of the five suspects wanted for this shooting in the Carver Shores area.

Four are in police custody and a 5th suspect, 21-year-old Tyrik Nichols, is still on the loose.

Brown is facing two second-degree murder charges for the murders of 6-year-old Ajahilyah Hashim and 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright. The child’s mother was also shot.

18-year-old Ricky Bowery Jr., 17-year-old Brandon Picket and Kny Adams, have also been arrested and charged for the murders.

Brown’s arrest affidavit shows Wright showed up to the shooting with at least two of the suspects.

Investigators say video captured Brown, Wright and others jump out of a car on Poppy Avenue and immediately start shooting their guns.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

