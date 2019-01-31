0 Orlando threatens fines for residents posting unregistered short-term rentals

ORLANDO, Fla. - In 2018, the city of Orlando started to allow residents to host short-term rentals on websites like Airbnb.

Property owners had to register, and now the grace period to comply is over.

City officials said more than $35,000 in fines have already been assessed for people who have not complied.

Orlando officials said most homeowners are following the rules and they are combing through apps and websites for homeowners who are not and when necessary, sending out a fine.

Right now, the city says 212 Orlando homes are registered, legally able to rent a room on a site like Airbnb.

The city collected $28,000 in registration fees since the city started allowing hosted short-term rentals in July.

Orlando resident Nate Ritter used to host via Airbnb and said he likes the change.

“The city wanted to do that to maintain the integrity of their neighborhoods,” Ritter said. “If they keep control and they keep it small, I think it's a great program."

It costs $275 to register for the first year, then $100 to $125 every year after.

“You can have extra income, but you have to follow the rules,” Ritter said.

The city gave a three-month grace period and sent warning letters last year. Now in 2019, it's leveling fines.

WFTV’s Cierra Putman spoke with several homeowners who were told they could face a $250 fine per day if they didn't register.

One homeowner said he's now in compliance and it wasn't difficult to comply because there was a another 30-day grace period.

Orlando officials said so far, the city told 41 homeowners they could face fines and all but four have agreed to comply.

The city said it tries to work with people - but it means business. In the most severe cases, the city attorney can begin lien and foreclosure proceedings.

