ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando airport Transportation Security Administration agent is on his way to Capitol Hill Tuesday to take his seat at the president’s State of the Union address.

Ralph Velez, an Army veteran and current TSA agent at Orlando International Airport, will be a guest of U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Velez said he is on cloud nine after receiving the unexpected invitation over the phone.

"I was flabbergasted," he said.

Velez will attend the event in Washington, D.C., along with Demings and her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

Like 800,000 other federal employees, Velez worked without pay during the longest government shutdown in American history: 35 days.

During that time he said he struggled to make ends meet.

"We had to leverage one thing over the other when it comes to keeping the lights on and putting food on the table," he said.

Now, Velez said he plans to share his story with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"I will let them know we are not bargaining chips," he said.

The televised address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

I'm proud to announce that Mr. Velez will be helping me represent Central Florida at the #StateOfTheUnion tomorrow night. I invited him so he can tell his story to lawmakers. Shutdowns are deeply damaging to working families. No more. We need government #ForThePeople. https://t.co/Zw1YK5n05X — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) February 4, 2019

