Orlando unveils replacement for minority women business program after DEI restrictions

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
The City of Orlando - City Hall The City of Orlando has acquired land from an entity tied to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Ryan Lynch/Orlando Business Journal)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando City Council shared new details on Monday on its replacement for its Minority Women Business Enterprise program.

City leaders voted to end the program earlier this year to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to end DEI programs.

The new program will now focus on small and local businesses instead.

Orange County ended a similar program back in July over fears it could lose $100 million in federal funding.

