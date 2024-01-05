Orlando Valkyries open training camp ahead of debut season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s newest professional franchise the Orlando Valkyries opened training camp on Thursday afternoon.

The Valkyries open their season at Addition Financial Arena on January 26 against Atlanta. They are one of seven new teams in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Their head coach is Amy Pauly. She joins Orlando after serving as the associate head coach at the University of Southern California. Her roster features both All-Americans and Olympians.

The team has invited twenty players to camp and will cut the roster down to fourteen players on the active roster, plus two practice players before the start of the season.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym with our team. We ended our mini camp on a really high note with competitive six-on-six play, so I’m eager to see where we pick up from there,” said Pauly. “This month we add some additions with our draftees, plus Vanessa Agbortabi, who just finished up half a season in Greece. I think they’ll only continue to add to the level and energy of the current squad.”

