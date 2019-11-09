  • Orlando Veterans Day Parade: Parade time, road closures

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It's time to celebrate those who have fought for our country!

    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council are hosting the 20th annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

    Related Headlines

    The parade will honor the men and women of the armed forces who have fought for our nation's freedom.

    Organizers said the parade will feature marching bands, ROTC units, active duty military, decorative floats and veterans groups from all military branches representing a wide variety of conflicts.

    The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

    The following roads will be closed due to the parade route: 

    • Garland (between Amelia/Concord, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
    • Concord (between Garland/Orange, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
    • Amelia (between railroad tracks/Orange, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
    • Orange (between Concord/Robinson, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
    • W Robinson (between Slate/Orange, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
    • E Robinson (between Broadway/Rosalind, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
    • Livingston (between Garland, Magnolia, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
    • Central (between Orange/Rosalind, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
    • Rosalind (between Central/Robinson, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
    • Magnolia (left travel lane between Robinson/Colonial, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
    • Orange (between Robinson, Central, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

    More information can be found here.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories