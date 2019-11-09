Orlando Veterans Day Parade: Parade time, road closures

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's time to celebrate those who have fought for our country!
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his Veterans Advisory Council are hosting the 20th annual Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.
The parade will honor the men and women of the armed forces who have fought for our nation's freedom.
Organizers said the parade will feature marching bands, ROTC units, active duty military, decorative floats and veterans groups from all military branches representing a wide variety of conflicts.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
The following roads will be closed due to the parade route:
- Garland (between Amelia/Concord, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- Concord (between Garland/Orange, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- Amelia (between railroad tracks/Orange, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- Orange (between Concord/Robinson, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- W Robinson (between Slate/Orange, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- E Robinson (between Broadway/Rosalind, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Livingston (between Garland, Magnolia, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
- Central (between Orange/Rosalind, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Rosalind (between Central/Robinson, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Magnolia (left travel lane between Robinson/Colonial, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Orange (between Robinson, Central, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Veterans Day Parade starting downtown @WFTV pic.twitter.com/X8qSUCXw5D— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) November 9, 2019
