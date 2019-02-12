ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando said it has commissioned a survey to gather input from visitors, residents and business owners about the parking situation in the College Park neighborhood and the Mills 50 and Ivanhoe Village districts.
The city said it hired a consultant to inventory and analyze parking in the three locales to determine how many spaces are available and what kind of restrictions they have.
The consultant will suggest any necessary changes once the research is completed, said Lisa Rain, of the city's Economic Development Department.
"Once we know what's going on out there, we can start talking (about) ways to educate the public on the parking that is available," she said. "It's very possible there's underutilized parking that we just need to tell people about."
About 600 people have participated in the survey, which will remain open until the end of the month. Click here to do so.
As part of that effort, there's also a survey where you can share your thoughts --> https://t.co/13tcqaTsPB— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) February 11, 2019
