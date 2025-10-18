Orlando Weather: Sunny Saturday Turns Breezy with Showers and Cooler Temps by Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will experience sunny weather with highs in the low 80s on Saturday. However, a cold front moving through the country is expected to bring changes by Sunday evening.

Although Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, the cold front approaching will cause isolated showers and wind gusts of 15 to 20 mph on Sunday. Temperatures are forecasted to reach 88 to 89°F on Sunday but will drop to the mid-80s on Monday as the wind shifts due to the front.

10-18-25 AM WEATHER

The cold front is unlikely to cause substantial rainfall in central Florida, though isolated showers may occur in certain areas late Sunday. As it approaches, wind gusts could hit up to 20 mph, contributing a breezy aspect to the weather.

On Monday, the front is expected to stall, potentially causing a brief period of rain, though significant rainfall is unlikely. This stalling will also lead to a slight decrease in temperatures, with highs around the mid-80s.

10-18-25 AM WEATHER

Residents should get ready for changing weather as the weekend goes on, with cooler temperatures and possible showers expected at the beginning of the new week.

Click here to download our free news, weather, and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group