Orlando woman, 41, dies in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando woman died in an Orange County crash overnight.

Troopers said the crash happened on Balcombe Road south of Braxted Drive around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the driver of a 2008 Honda Odyssey failed to negotiate a curve and drove into oncoming traffic in the direct path of a 2008 Toyota Prius.

Troopers said the van collided with the left side of the Prius. Troopers said the driver of the Prius, a 41-year-old Orlando woman, was transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

Troopers said both the driver and passenger of the van were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

