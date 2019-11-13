0 Orlando woman recalls accused rapist's promise to see her again

ORLANDO, Fla. - Editor's note: Some people could be triggered by this story's graphic details.

Channel 9 obtained an arrest report Wednesday morning that revealed new details on the alleged rape of a woman last month outside her home in Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood.

The report said the woman was smoking a cigarette Oct. 26 outside the front door of her East Jefferson Street home when a stranger with a black T-shirt wrapped around the lower half of his face came from the side of her home, grabbed her by the hair and said, "Bitch, come here."

She tried to escape him, but he was too strong; and he dragged her to the side of her home, pushed her head into the dirt and began raping her, the report said.

The report said she could not move, and she asked him to wear a condom "if he was going to do this," but he said he did not have any.

When the man finished raping her, he said, "You're the best I've had. I'll see you tomorrow; same time," before casually walking away, according to the report.

The woman called police and repeatedly apologized for causing trouble while describing to a detective what had happened to her.

A laboratory report completed Nov. 1 indicated that DNA collected after the rape matched the DNA profile of James Calixte, 36, of Orlando's Callahan neighborhood, the arrest report said. Police said U.S. marshals arrested him Nov. 5 in West Palm Beach, and he was charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping. Read: Police search for man accused of attacking, sexually battering child in Orlando park Investigators said Calixte raped the woman one day after he was released from jail after paying bail on a battery charge. Click here to read about that case. Click here for resources available to victims of sexual violence in Central Florida, and click here for resources available nationwide.

