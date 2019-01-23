Orlando woman sues Chrysler, FCA Group after claiming headrest malfunction on highway

ORLANDO, Fl. - A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles after she said her head rest "forcefully" shot forward while she was driving on the highway.
Wilma Perez said she wasn't injured in the incident as it happened on her passenger side seat, but she was still shook up.
Related Headlines
"I heard a loud noise, like a pop," said Perez."If it would've happened on my side, I could've crashed. I could've hit someone else."
Attorney Robby Bell agrees that the malfunctioning is an issue.
"This is a public safety concern," said Bell. "The plastic housing or bracket that's a critical bracket in the design of the headrest has ultimately deteriorated and failed and that is what caused the unexpected deployment."
FCA told Channel 9 in a statement that customer safety is paramount and that there is no "unreasonable risk of injury" and that there is no safety defect.
Perez now uses zip ties in the mean time to keep her safe while driving. She said the headrest is impossible to stick back into its original place now.
The cost for a replacement is $600, which Perez is hoping the company will pay for.
"I just want people who have these same cars to look into it," said Perez.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}