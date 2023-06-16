Orlando’s Beefy King celebrates 55 years in business this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beefy King will celebrate 55 years of service this weekend on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sandwich shop, known for its steamed beef sandwiches, will have new merchandise and freshly printed tie-dye Beefy King 55th anniversary t-shirts.

Sneak peak of the #beefyturns55 tshirt!!! Getting ready for our 55th anniversary celebration on Saturday June 17th 11am-3pm! pic.twitter.com/2LVSowOr61 — Beefy king (@beefy_king) June 11, 2023

The Orlando staple has been open since 1968 when Freeman and Margaret Smith opened the store on Bumby Avenue.

Three generations have run the sandwich shop in its 55 years.

In November 2019, the restaurant was set on fire one evening.

Orlando police charged John Huff, 36, with arson, and he was found guilty in 2021.

Beefy King’s was able to reopen a week later after the damage was repaired.

