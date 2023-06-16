Local

Orlando’s Beefy King celebrates 55 years in business this weekend

By WFTV.com News Staff

VIDEO: 'It could have been so much worse': Beefy King fire being investigated as arson, sources say Sources within the Orlando Fire Department told Channel 9's Shannon Butler that they suspect arson caused the fire that damaged??Orlando's beloved Beefy King restaurant Tuesday morning.

By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Beefy King will celebrate 55 years of service this weekend on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The sandwich shop, known for its steamed beef sandwiches, will have new merchandise and freshly printed tie-dye Beefy King 55th anniversary t-shirts.

The Orlando staple has been open since 1968 when Freeman and Margaret Smith opened the store on Bumby Avenue.

Three generations have run the sandwich shop in its 55 years.

Read: Affidavit: Man admits to setting Beefy King on fire, says he hopes business wasn’t destroyed

In November 2019, the restaurant was set on fire one evening.

Orlando police charged John Huff, 36, with arson, and he was found guilty in 2021.

Beefy King’s was able to reopen a week later after the damage was repaired.

Read: The king is back: Beefy King to reopen Wednesday after damage by fire.

Image 1 of 4

Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.


Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read