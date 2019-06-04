0 Orlando's first splash pad coming to Lake Lorne Doone Park amid $9M renovation

ORLANDO, Fla. - An old Orlando park is getting an $9 million makeover.

City leaders will break ground on a renovation project Tuesday at Lake Lorna Doone Park on West Church Street. Initially, the budget was $8 million, but the city decided to spend the extra $1 million.

"I've seen it all change. All my kids went to Jones High School," resident Roosevelt Lawson said.

Lawson talked to Channel 9 about the changes to his neighborhood, which is now called West Lakes, and the stadium he used to dream of playing in. Camping World Stadium wasn’t always known by that name.

"We used to call it the Kumquat Bowl, then the T-Bowl, the Tangerine Bowl. Then the Citrus Bowl," he said.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

While names and faces changed around the park across the street, Lake Lorna Doone Park remained the same.

"I was raised at that park. I played basketball from when I was 12, 13 years old, and I used to spend a lot of time out there playing basketball," Lawson said.

Lawson said the park is mostly bare, and when it’s not, the crowds are not so nice.

"They park all on the grass and burn up the grass," he said.

But with renovations in the works, Lake Lorna Doone Park could attract more families.

In September, Orlando city leaders voted unanimously to renovate the park. The renovations include fixing a path, building the city's first splash pad and putting in new basketball courts, as well as a new playground and community gardens.

Renovations will also include removing a part of Rio Grande Avenue, which cuts through the middle of the park.

"It's going to be good. It's going to be good for the community," Lawson said.

Construction is expected to take 18 months.

We're committed to investing in our neighborhoods and the entire city. We're bringing the city's first splash pad, an inclusive playground, a community garden 🌼and much more to Lake Lorna Doone Park in the West Lakes neighborhood. #ThisIsOrlando pic.twitter.com/idzfLAy5FG — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) September 12, 2018

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.