Ormond Beach police arrest 2 in connection to 7-Eleven armed robbery

ORMOND BEACH, Fl. - Two men were arrested after the robbery of a convenience store, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.
Officers were orginially dispatched out to a 7-Eleven store in the 100 block of North Nova Road on February 20 just after 11:30 p.m. in response to an armed robbery.
A clerk informed officials that two suspects entered the store wearing masks and demanded that he take money from the register and place in a duffle bag. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the clerk, according to OBPD.
TRENDING NOW:
- Businesses on Disney's doorstep will get a big paycheck to close up shop
- Sources: Investigator says Orlando fire chief sexually harassed, retaliated against assistant chief
- Mother whose baby was found dead in swing with maggot-filled diaper gets life sentence
- VIDEO: Man accused of leaving wife to die in hot tub
After the clerk placed the money into the bag, the suspects fled.
A Publix emploee contacted officials and told them he saw both suspects get into a white SUV and drive north on Nova Road.
An Ormond Beach detective later spotted the vehicle on U.S. 1. The suspects then crashed in Bunnell after leading officials on a chase in an attempt to elude units Both suspects, 28-year-olds Jamar Scott and Darryl Duffy, were apprehended by K-9 units.
Both suspects face a prelimiary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}