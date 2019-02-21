  • Ormond Beach police arrest 2 in connection to 7-Eleven armed robbery

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORMOND BEACH, Fl. - Two men were arrested after the robbery of a convenience store, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

    Officers were orginially dispatched out to a 7-Eleven store in the 100 block of North Nova Road  on February 20 just after 11:30 p.m. in response to an armed robbery.

    A clerk informed officials that two suspects entered the store wearing masks and demanded that he take money from the register and place in a duffle bag. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the clerk, according to OBPD.

    TRENDING NOW:

    After the clerk placed the money into the bag, the suspects fled.

    A Publix emploee contacted officials and told them he saw both suspects get into a white SUV and drive north on Nova Road.

    An Ormond Beach detective later spotted the vehicle on U.S. 1. The suspects then crashed in Bunnell after leading officials on a chase in an attempt to elude units  Both suspects, 28-year-olds Jamar Scott and Darryl Duffy, were apprehended by K-9 units. 

    Both suspects face a prelimiary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories