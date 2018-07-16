Ormond Beach police say man's disappearance is 'very suspicious'

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 31-year-old man has disappeared in Ormond Beach under suspicious circumstances, according to police.
Police said Brent Davis, a 31-year-old African-American man, was last seen around 2 a.m. at 5 Circle Oaks Trial walking out to the boat dock.
Davis was last seen wearing dark shorts, slider-style sandals, no shirt and a child’s camouflage backpack.
He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and about 210 pounds with short hair and both ears pierced.
While there are no confirmed signs of foul play, police said his disappearance is “very suspicious.”
If you have seen Davis or have any information on his location, please contact VCSO Central Communications at 386-248-1777.
