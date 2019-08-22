0 Ormond Beach water tower undergoing $1 million overhaul and cost could reach even higher

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An Ormond Beach water tower is undergoing a $1 million overhaul and the bill could reach even higher.

The city said the contractor working on the tower is asking for an additional $30,000 because of unforeseen repairs.

Some worry that not paying it will make doing business more difficult in the future. Others say the city should stick to its guns.

So far, the tower has been sandblasted, and a fresh coat of paint has been added. But those repairs could come at an extra cost, and that’s not sitting well with Ormond Beach City Commissioner Troy Kent.

“I don’t blame the residents of Ormond Beach who are not a bank and just going to give a checkbook whenever they need it,” said Kent.

Tank Rehab of Jacksonville got the contract to do the rehab for nearly $880,000.

The company put in its bid after reviewing drone photos of the tower that were taken by an independent design engineer hired by the city.

Tank Rehab asked the city for an additional $30,000 after it said it found additional rust issues that were not photographed.

Kent said the company should cover the cost. “I think it’s the due diligence of the design engineer. That should have been checked,” said Kent.

Kent wants the city attorney to work out a deal with the design engineer to have them cover the costs.

The work is expected to be done by October.

The city will meet again in September to decide if it will pay the extra $30,000.

