Ormond police: Man wanted to 'groom' young girl for sexual acts

ORMOND, Fl. - One man is facing multiple charges after police said he was in the possession of child pornography and inappropriately touched a young girl.
An investigation into the behavior of 39-year-old Benjamin Worster began on December 17 when officials said he touched a young girl he was "familiar" with.
According to an affadavit, text messages were later discovered in Worster's phone where he and another person discussed plans to groom the young girl for sexual acts and discussed ways to "put the child to sleep" using Nyquil.
After a search warrant was conducted, officials found over 100 pornographic images on multiple devices. The items are still being investigated and could result in additional charges for Worster.
Police have not said if the images were of the young girl but believe there could be more victims.
Worster faces 21 counts of possession of sexual performance by a child, one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.
He remains in custody at the Volusia County Jail.
