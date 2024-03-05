Osceola County asking for community feedback to create Vision Zero Action Plan

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, which puts a strain on area roadways.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Kissimmee resident Robert Minton.

Minton has lived in Kissimmee for more than 30 years. He sees how the population growth is impacting roads.

“I used to ride a motorcycle, but I got rid of that,” Minton said. “Not because of me driving or the bike, it’s the other people who will swerve or turn, run red lights.”

Between 2018 and 2022, 329 people were killed on Osceola County roadways.

Nicholas Hartley, the Assistant Transportation Director for Osceola County, said it’s a problem that has forced the department to take action.

“Shift away from a crash-based approach to transportation safety and shift toward more eliminating deaths and serious injuries in our transportation network,” Hartley said.

The county is working on its Vision Zero Plan.

Hartley said for this plan to work they need community feedback of where trouble spots are.

“One example is Buena Ventura Boulevard through Buena Ventura Lakes,” Hartley said. “It’s been identified as a high injury network with a series of crashes that result in fatalities and serious injuries on this roadway.”

Once feedback is received the county will move forward with a Final Action Plan.

The final plan will identify the prioritized projects all with the purpose of working to reach zero traffic fatalities.

The county is hosting multiple open house meetings to discuss the Vision Zero Action Plan. Those details can be found here

