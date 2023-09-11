Local

Osceola County to begin safety improvements at intersection where 4 killed in crash

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Work is set to begin in Osceola County to address safety concerns at this intersection.

It has been just over one week since three children and their grandmother were killed in a crash at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 15-year-old sped through a stop sign and hit the car.

Osceola County plans to install a four-way stop as soon as this week.

