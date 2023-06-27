Osceola County celebrates grand opening of new fire station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County celebrated the grand opening of its new fire station on Tuesday.

Austin-Tindall Station 67 is located at 4150 Boggy Creek Road, Kissimmee.

“Station 67 is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Osceola County Board of County Commissioners to expand the fire service system and better serve the public,” said Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth. “By investing in the infrastructure for fire rescue and EMS, we are ensuring our citizens receive quicker and more efficient responses during emergencies.”

The county said the new station is strategically located in an area of the county where rapid growth is underway.

Read: What’s being done to speed up emergency response times in Osceola County

County officials said the station also improves the Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating for the immediate area. That is a rating used by insurance companies to determine premiums and coverage. The new station takes the area’s rating from a 10 to a 3, with the lower the number meaning the better ISO rating.

The construction of another new station near Calypso Cay is set to be completed later this summer, and plans are underway to build a replacement station in Poinciana and a new station on West 192 near Entry Point Boulevard.

Photos: Osceola County opens new Station 67

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Station 67 Osceola County celebrated the grand opening of a new fire station on Tuesday. (Osceola County)

Video: What's being done to speed up emergency response times in Osceola County Here's what's being done to speed up emergency response times in Osceola County. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group