Osceola County commissioners approve controversial energy plant near Poinciana Sunrail station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County commissioners gave the stamp of approval for an energy plant Monday.

Commissioners unanimously voted to approve and authorization for the chair/vice chair to sign an Acquisition and Development Agreement with Panacea Global Energy Incorporated.

The French-based company makes solar panels, roof tiles, mobile green hydrogen units, solar-assisted heat pumps, lithium batteries, and EV charging systems.

In late August, the company bid on the 63-acre Poinciana SunRail Station Property along with three other companies and was the most responsive applicant to Osceola County’s request for interest in the purchase and development of up to 63 gross acres of county-owned land adjacent to the Poinciana SunRail Station.

Read: A French energy company has eyes on a new site location in Osceola County

The new plant location will sit next to a developing K-8 school and undeveloped housing units that homeowners may not know will be there.

In August, the company withdrew plans on the 309-acre Mac Overstreet property that would have sat back-to-back with residential housing.

“We want to get these high-wage jobs into a community, especially into a community where we need some employment centers,” said Ricky Booth, Osceola County Commissioner.

Read: Osceola County to consider $300M project for land near SunRail station

The plant is expected to bring 1,200 jobs to the area, which was a highlight for commissioners. The county said at least 115% of the County’s Average Annual Wage is to be created on the Property.

“Between the input of ourselves, our citizenry, and working with our staff, we came to a great outcome that’s going to bring hopefully 1,200 jobs to Osceola County at a higher clip than most of our average jobs,” said Brandon Arrington, Osceola County Commissioner.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group