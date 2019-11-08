  • Osceola County cracks down on drivers not stopping at crosswalks for pedestrians

    By: Q McCray , James Tutten

    Updated:

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers in Osceola County will notice more law enforcement Friday at crosswalks. 

    This is part of a crosswalk crackdown across Central Florida as law enforcement tries to make the roads safer for pedestrians.

    Related Headlines

    "This is really important to be out there and remind drivers and warn them to be on the lookout especially now," said Amanda Day with Best Foot Forward.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Studies by the National Transportation Safety Board found that Central Florida is one of the deadliest places for pedestrians in the country.

    According to the Florida Highway Patrol, some causes of fatal crashes involving pedestrians include speeding, distracted drivers and drivers failing to check crosswalks for pedestrians.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories