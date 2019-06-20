Man accused of beating woman parked at Osceola County gas station arrested, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of beating a woman while she was parked at a WaWa gas station has been arrested, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Noel Rivera, 27, was questioned Thursday and confessed he was at the gas station June 13 when the incident occurred.
He was driving a white Acura that stopped around 8:30 p.m. at the WaWa at East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simpson Road, deputies said.
The woman told investigators she was parked beside a gas pump when a man opened her car door and began beating her without saying anything, investigators said.
According to a report, the woman started fighting back and the man drove away, headed toward Florida’s Turnpike.
Osceola County deputies released a sketch of the man June 14.
Rivera is facing charges of occupied burglary and battery, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
