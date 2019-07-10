Osceola County deputies involved in 2018 unauthorized chase won't be investigated

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9 has learned that more than a dozen Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies who were involved in an unauthorized chase in March 2018 won't be investigated.
Most of the Kissimmee police officers who were involved in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle were reprimanded. Two Kissimmee police officers who were involved eventually lost their jobs.
According to the investigation, more than a dozen law enforcement officers pursued a stolen vehicle.
A spokesperson from OCSO released a statement to Channel 9, saying:
There were no policy violations observed or reported by OCSO deputies in this case, that is why no investigation was conducted by this agency. As an agency we cooperated with KPDs investigation and provided them with all requested information for their investigation.
The Kissimmee police lieutenant who was fired said he thought the Sheriff's Office took the lead on the investigation.
The Osceola County watch commander said he authorized deputies to get involved, but didn't have all the information.
The Osceola County sheriff stands by his claim that his unit never violated policy.
