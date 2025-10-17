Osceola County domestic violence center hoping to offset funding cuts

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A well-known center where domestic violence victims usually get help is now full.

Help Now of Osceola is a nonprofit that provides services for those who need it, but its 49-person shelter is full.

The nonprofit had its federal funding cut, which is why officials are hoping this weekend’s 5K fundraiser will help.

The Rotary of Kissimmee West is holding that 5K at NeoCity in Kissimmee on Saturday morning to help fill some of those financial gaps.

Registration is at 7 a.m. The race starts at 8 a.m., while the kids’ run starts at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.

