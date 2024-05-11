Osceola County expands mobile dental program for seniors

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Leaders in Osceola County have approved more funding to help brighten people’s smiles.

The funding will be used to expand a mobile dental program in Osceola County.

This week, commissioners awarded $50,000 to the Senior Smiles Osceola denture program.

The money for the program is coming from the American Rescue Act.

The additional funding will help treat around 45 more senior patients needing dentures, partials and extractions.

More information about the Senior Smiles Osceola denture program can be found here.

