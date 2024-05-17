Osceola County firefighter charged with sexual battery of teenager in Brevard County, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Fire Rescue has confirmed the recent arrest of one of its firefighters.

A probable cause affidavit shows Pedro Antuna was arrested by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual battery involving someone between 16 and 17 years old.

READ: Former Volusia County deputy accused of attempted sex assault on multiple women

Osceola County Fire Rescue sent this statement to Channel 9:

“On Sunday, May 12, Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was informed by law enforcement partners that an arrest was made involving an individual employed by the department. In accordance with department and County policy, the individual has been placed on suspension with pay pending investigation and further proceedings by law enforcement.”

READ: Madeline Soto case: Records reveal new details about timeline Stephan Sterns gave detectives

The department said Antuna, 26, has been with the agency since 2021.

Antuna has since bonded out of the Brevard County jail.

Firefighter arrested Osceola County Fire Rescue statement on firefighter's arrest (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group