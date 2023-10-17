Osceola County hiring non-certified firefighter cadets due to struggle to serve growing community

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Fire departments across the nation are dealing with the struggle of hiring workers.

And in Osceola County, the problem is no different.

Local fire departments are now hiring non-certified firefighter cadets to fill the void in their growing community.

The Osceola County Fire Chief Larry Collier said hiring workers is not as easy as it used to be.

Osceola County Fire Rescue is trying to find new ways to get people to its training center to train them up to be certified firefighters.

The fire chief said the growing community is creating the need for more workers.

“Now, for 20 positions we’ll be lucky if we get 30 to apply,” Collier said. “Of those, are they going to qualify or make it through the process? It’s becoming more of a need.”

Osceola County Fire Rescue is now hiring non-certified firefighter cadets.

To apply, these individuals must be either a Florida-certified paramedic or EMT.

They will go through the same schooling, training, and tests as all other firefighters, but the county will be footing the bill.

“Everything that they’re doing will be exactly like their predecessors who are already certified,” Collier said. “We’re just, as a county, helping them get through that process.”

Collier said there are currently more than 400 firefighters on his staff.

He said there are plans to build one or two more new fire stations over the next 5 to 10 years to meet the needs of the community.

