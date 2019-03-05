Osceola County officials listen to community's concerns after fatal shooting of grandfather

POINCIANA, Fl. - The Osceola County sheriff took time to talk with families about crime in their neighborhoods after a shooting claimed the life of a well-respected man in Kissimmee.
About 15 people showed up to listen to how county officials plan on dealing with some of the recent crime in the area.
Darik Febus was killed in Hammock Point after a fight broke out outside his home and shots were fired. The bullets traveled through the front door of the home and struck Febus.
"He was revered and respected by his neighbors," said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson. "He was revered by the people he worked with."
Three men were arrested in connection to the murder. Officials said they ended up in front of the victim's home because of drugs.
The area's drug activity was also a point of concern for officials.
The sheriff said during a news conference on Friday that there was logical explanation why the three men were at the front door of Febus, but couldn't reveal what that was.
